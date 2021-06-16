Danny JohnsonDanny James Johnson, 69, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a brief battle with cancer.Danny was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Carl and Helen Shew Johnson.He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Seth (Liz); granddaughters, Sarah and Susanne Johnson; brother, Tony Johnson (Sharon); sister, Ginger Neely (Jim); and two nephews, Hunter and Luke Johnson, all of Statesville.He loved all things to do with heavy equipment. He and his father worked in grading, operating Johnson Construction, Inc. for nearly 30 years, winding down in 1997. In his younger days, he would tell you he could "get the good out of" whatever type of machine he was operating. Danny was especially proud of work completed for Duke Power and received recognition for completion of high-quality work and participation in complex projects.Following the sale of Johnson Construction, he and his brother built and operated Buffalo Storage in Statesville, until they retired in 2020. Although he was proud of his accomplishments in the storage business, construction was always in his heart.In his free time, Danny cared for his family and wanted whatever was best for them. He was generous with his advice and experiences, but only when welcomed; he was always unassuming. His favorite times were spent with family anytime, but especially on a warm summer day at the lake or during the holidays. He loved Christmas. Danny made everyone feel welcome and knew how to have a good time.Although he planned to be with us much longer, he left those close to him with much wisdom, strength, generosity and an example of how to live life. He was the cornerstone of our family for many years and he will be dearly missed.Ecclesiastes 3:13 – "And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the gift of God."Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Oakland Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Steve Snipes officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening, June 17, outside of the Johnson residence from 4 to 7 p.m., and also following the funeral service. A private family burial will be held Friday morning at Oakwood Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Oakland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5362, Statesville, NC 28687; or to Beverly Hedrick Scholarship c/o Mitchell Community College, 500 W. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677.Troutman Funeral Home