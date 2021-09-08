Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Stewart
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Danny Stewart

Danny Osborne Stewart, 69, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.

Danny was born June 5, 1952, in Iredell County, to the late JC and Ruby Hoover Stewart. Danny was named after his uncle, Osborne Hoover, who lost his life during World War II. He graduated from South Iredell in 1970, and went on to earn his NC electrical, mechanical, plumbing and building licenses. He proudly served in the National Guard as a medic for seven years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent. He later retired from Iredell County as a Code Enforcement Officer after 17 years.

Danny is survived by his wife, Belinda Moore Stewart; daughter, his pride and joy, Alaina Stewart Dillard and husband, Ryan Dillard; beloved grandchildren, Jay Dillard and Mia Dillard; sister-in-law, Carolyn Moore Styers (John); nephew, Jeff Styers (Cheryl); niece, Susie Styers Dodson (Joe); great-nephews, Devin Smith and Riley Styers; great-niece, Carlie Styers; and aunt, Polly (Pauline Hoover Mills).

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Troutman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with full military honors.

Memorials can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, Georgia 31709-3543; or Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 West Front St., Statesville, NC 28677.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
NC
Sep
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens,
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Danny was a very special person. He will be missed by all who knew him. Sending special thoughts and prayers to your family. Love and sympathy, Brenda and John
John Warren, Brenda Eller
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results