Danny Stewart
Danny Osborne Stewart, 69, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Danny was born June 5, 1952, in Iredell County, to the late JC and Ruby Hoover Stewart. Danny was named after his uncle, Osborne Hoover, who lost his life during World War II. He graduated from South Iredell in 1970, and went on to earn his NC electrical, mechanical, plumbing and building licenses. He proudly served in the National Guard as a medic for seven years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent. He later retired from Iredell County as a Code Enforcement Officer after 17 years.
Danny is survived by his wife, Belinda Moore Stewart; daughter, his pride and joy, Alaina Stewart Dillard and husband, Ryan Dillard; beloved grandchildren, Jay Dillard and Mia Dillard; sister-in-law, Carolyn Moore Styers (John); nephew, Jeff Styers (Cheryl); niece, Susie Styers Dodson (Joe); great-nephews, Devin Smith and Riley Styers; great-niece, Carlie Styers; and aunt, Polly (Pauline Hoover Mills).
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Troutman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with full military honors.
Memorials can be made to Habitat for Humanity
, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, Georgia 31709-3543; or Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 West Front St., Statesville, NC 28677.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.