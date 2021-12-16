Danny WebsterDanny Clay Webster, 80, of Statesville passed away, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.Danny was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Statesville, the son of the late Marcus and Mabel F. Webster. He attended Cool Spring High School, class of 1960, and April 7, 1960, Danny married Sue Cline Webster, who survives. He was a lifelong member of Abilene Church of Christ, where he looked after the grounds and the cemetery. He was the owner of D&S Lawn Service and also enjoyed helping his wife, Sue, with her baking. He was a charter member of the Cool Springs Fire Department, where he was a volunteer for 26 years. He was a good servant, devoted and hardworking man.In addition to his wife, Sue, Danny is survived by three sons, Steven Webster (Janet), Paul Webster (Beth), Andy Webster (Jennifer); seven grandchildren, Tiffany W. Warren (Matthew), Bethany Webster, Joshua Webster, Dallas Webster, Sammy Webster, Hailey Glover, Sam Glover; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Susan Warren, Beau Ryan Webster; and numerous nieces and nephews.Danny was preceded in death by six siblings, Lois Setzer, Fred Webster, Doris Crawford, Betty Beaver, Bob Webster and Joe Webster.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Abilene Church of Christ with Minister Dave Olson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. The family asks that everyone please dress casual.Active pallbearers will be Sammy Webster, Dallas Webster, Joshua Webster, Sam Glover, Brian Baity, Matthew Warren, Todd Bowers and Thomas Groff. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Dagenhart, Wayne Speaks, Jeff Speaks, Daniel Brown, Rudy Starrette, Jerry Gibson, Matthew Baity, Wayne Hill and members of the Cool Springs Vol. Fire Department.Memorials may be made to Abilene Church of Christ Cemetery Fund; or Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department.Troutman Funeral Home