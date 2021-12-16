Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Danny Webster
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Danny Webster

Danny Clay Webster, 80, of Statesville passed away, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Danny was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Statesville, the son of the late Marcus and Mabel F. Webster. He attended Cool Spring High School, class of 1960, and April 7, 1960, Danny married Sue Cline Webster, who survives. He was a lifelong member of Abilene Church of Christ, where he looked after the grounds and the cemetery. He was the owner of D&S Lawn Service and also enjoyed helping his wife, Sue, with her baking. He was a charter member of the Cool Springs Fire Department, where he was a volunteer for 26 years. He was a good servant, devoted and hardworking man.

In addition to his wife, Sue, Danny is survived by three sons, Steven Webster (Janet), Paul Webster (Beth), Andy Webster (Jennifer); seven grandchildren, Tiffany W. Warren (Matthew), Bethany Webster, Joshua Webster, Dallas Webster, Sammy Webster, Hailey Glover, Sam Glover; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Susan Warren, Beau Ryan Webster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by six siblings, Lois Setzer, Fred Webster, Doris Crawford, Betty Beaver, Bob Webster and Joe Webster.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Abilene Church of Christ with Minister Dave Olson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. The family asks that everyone please dress casual.

Active pallbearers will be Sammy Webster, Dallas Webster, Joshua Webster, Sam Glover, Brian Baity, Matthew Warren, Todd Bowers and Thomas Groff. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Dagenhart, Wayne Speaks, Jeff Speaks, Daniel Brown, Rudy Starrette, Jerry Gibson, Matthew Baity, Wayne Hill and members of the Cool Springs Vol. Fire Department.

Memorials may be made to Abilene Church of Christ Cemetery Fund; or Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 16, 2021.
Troutman Funeral Home
Sue and Family, we are so sorry to hear about Danny´s passing. He was a fine man. My parents thought the world of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lisa S. Bass
December 19, 2021
We did not know Mr. Webster, but seen him frequently as we drove by. He was always on the John Deere equipment taking care of the church grounds. We would often remark how blessed the church was to have someone that cared so much about it. I regret not stopping to talk to him, but didn´t want to bother him as I could tell he really enjoyed it. God bless you...
The Powers Family
Other
December 18, 2021
Sue my thoughts & prayers are with you & your entire family as you navigate this sad time. This earth is a better place because Danny passed through it. I hope u will find comfort in knowing I care & share your loss!
Jane Troutman
Family
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss
Angela Guffy
Friend
December 16, 2021
Sue and family sending our prayers and love. May God wrap his arms around your family and give ya strength for days ahead. Your husband was so kind and pleasant man to be around when I visited your home. Prayers to you and your family. Thinking of you, Mary Ellis.
Eddie and Mary Ellis
Friend
December 16, 2021
Sue we are so sorry for the loss of your sweet husband. He always brought a smile to our faces. You and your family are in my prayers.
Sylvia Hill
December 16, 2021
