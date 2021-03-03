Menu
Darrius Richard Burton
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC
Darrius Richard Burton

February 8, 1965 - February 28, 2021

Mr. Darrius Richard Burton, affectionately called "Big Twin", 56, of 1313 School St., in Statesville, was born in Iredell County Feb. 8, 1965, and was the son of the late James Richard Burton and Mary Carolyn Springs Burton. He departed this life Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.

He attended Statesville City Schools and was a loving brother, uncle and friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Elizabeth Burton.

He leaves to cherish the memory of his life, his twin brother, Darren Douglas Burton "Baby Twin" of Statesville; two sisters, Michelle Boller of Charlotte and Tamara (Rodgeric) Connor of Mooresville; his companion of 20 years, Karen Neils of Statesville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life services will be conducted Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home. The Rev. Kevin Little Sr. will officiate.

Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary

www.rutledgeandbigham.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home
NC
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family RIP
Marie(Poochie) Prewitt
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Darrius for your loss. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
March 4, 2021
