My brother Dave was the best brother, husband and father! My sister, brother and I will miss our brother Dave dearly!! It is hard to believe that he is gone! He loved Jesus and is now in heaven with Jesus, our mom, our dad, our brother Michael who died in infancy and our brother Donald, (Dave's identical twin who died in infancy), and family and friends who have gone before! What a wonderful reunion!!

Michelle (Bagby) Retoff Family January 15, 2022