David ChristieDavid "J.R." Melton Christie Jr., 64, of Troutman, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.J.R. was born April 6, 1957, in Anchorage, Alaska, and is the son of David Melton Christie Sr. and Betty Dyson Christie of Troutman. He graduated from Apache Junction, Arizona High School and was a Tech Operator for Amesbury Truth. He loved his family, treated everyone well and took great pride in looking after his mom and dad. J.R. was a very hardworking and determined man.In addition to his parents, J.R. is survived by one brother, Douglas Allen Christie (Louise) of Statesville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Troutman Funeral Home, with the Revs. Trent Patterson and Randy Church officiating. Burial will follow in Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Troutman Funeral Home