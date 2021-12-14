Menu
David Christie
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
David Christie

David "J.R." Melton Christie Jr., 64, of Troutman, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

J.R. was born April 6, 1957, in Anchorage, Alaska, and is the son of David Melton Christie Sr. and Betty Dyson Christie of Troutman. He graduated from Apache Junction, Arizona High School and was a Tech Operator for Amesbury Truth. He loved his family, treated everyone well and took great pride in looking after his mom and dad. J.R. was a very hardworking and determined man.

In addition to his parents, J.R. is survived by one brother, Douglas Allen Christie (Louise) of Statesville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Troutman Funeral Home, with the Revs. Trent Patterson and Randy Church officiating. Burial will follow in Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
