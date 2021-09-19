Menu
David Clark
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
David Clark

Mr. David Kent Clark, 61, of Olin, went to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

David was born March 15, 1960, in West Virginia, the son of the late Richard and Shirley Legg Clark. He was a graduate of Midland Trail High School in Ansted, W. Va., and June 29, 1987, he married the love of his life, Dreama Reynolds Clark. He was retired after 28 years from Mack Molding and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Nursing Home Pastor, helped with the Prison Ministry, sang in the choir and was an usher. He loved his family, his church, riding his side by side with friends, camping, hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by one daughter, Tina Weston of Olin; two sons, Michael Lester (Angie) of Olin, Tracy Lester (Miranda) of Jasper, Ga.; six granddaughters, Dreama Lester, Michael Lester, Ivory Lester, Alexis Blackwelder, Bayla Lester, Kyla Lester; two grandsons, Devin Lester, Shane Ward; one great-granddaughter, Rowena Lester; stepmother, Fran Clark; two brothers, Wayne Clark, Tracy Clark; and one sister, Gayna Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove, with Pastor Steve Pope officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 298, Union Grove, NC 28689.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove
NC
Sep
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
1 Entry
We have known David for many years remember many fun times on the lake water skiing and He and I going motorcycle riding. He loved his family he loved God and he loved his church you'll be sorely missed by many.
Ken and April Myers
September 19, 2021
