David Dwight JonesSeptember 28, 1938 - December 8, 2020David Dwight Jones, 82, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.He was born Sept. 28, 1938, to the late Lee and Geraldine Jones. He was a member of Harmony High School's graduating class of 1956. David was honored to serve in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.He worked at Lebe's Tire Service and Bell and Howard Chevrolet. After retirement, he worked at Statesville Auto Auction. His hobbies included tinkering in his workshop, watching westerns, and playing golf with his friends. He loved his family and was especially proud of his granddaughter, Graycie.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Jones; brothers, Jerry Jones (Grayce), and Ronny Jones; sister, Fran Dishman; and nephew, Ted Jones.Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Angie Bustle (Eric); granddaughter, Graycie Bustle;, sister-in-law, Shirley Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Harmony City Cemetery. The Rev. Jeff Miller will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Iredell County Hospice & Palliative Care.