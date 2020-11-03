David LippardDavid Thomas Lippard, 61, of Statesville, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence.He was born in Iredell County, Sept. 19, 1959, to the late John Thomas "Sonny" Lippard Sr. and Deann Wallace Hobbs.David was employed by International Paper and attended Fern Hill Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and loved cleaning, cleaning cars, cars, his family and was proud of his grandbabies.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Sherri Lambert Lippard; two daughters, Candace L. Tait (Chad) and Sara Lippard; two brothers, Scott Lippard (Carrie) and Johnny Lippard (Cassi); sister, Kathy Tevepaugh; and two grandchildren, Roman and Joah Tait.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Fern Hill Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with Dr. Jesse Stroud officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home.Nicholson Funeral Home