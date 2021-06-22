Menu
David Ray Marlowe
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
David Ray Marlowe

June 28, 1956 - June 20, 2021

David Ray Marlowe, 64, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Hunter Village in Huntersville.

David was born in Guilford County, June 28, 1956, to the late the Rev. Hoover Marlowe and Edna Bunton Marlowe. He was a member at Christ Community Church in Huntersville.

David is survived by two sisters, Linda M. Wyatt and husband, Jesse, Hilda M. Wyatt and husband, Keith, all of Statesville; two nieces, Jewel Campbell and husband, Robert, Amber Moose and husband, Daniel; and six great-nephews, Dakota Campbell, Thomas Shamblin, Philip Moose, Hunter Moose, Samuel Moose and Michael Moose.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Bright Light Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jayson Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from held 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226; or Bright Light Baptist Church, 478 Trinity Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David you will be greatly missed. You have been a valued member at CCC for many, many years! You greatly loved JESUS and I know you are happy and healed!!! See you again one day! Love always, Ms. Kathy
Kathy Calhoun and Special Blessings Class @ Christ Community Church
Other
June 22, 2021
