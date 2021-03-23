Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Edward Moose
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
David Edward Moose

January 12, 1941 - March 20, 2021

David Edward Moose, 80, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, after an extended illness.

He was born to the late W.C. Moose and Annie Dagenhart Moose, Jan. 12, 1941.

During his working career, he worked at Fiber Industries for 33 years in Cleveland, N.C., as a lab technician and Sipes Retail for 18 years in the lumber yard. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, wood working, cutting wood, reading, writing and tinkering with about anything including rockhound.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Jim and Tom Moose; and a sister, Sylvia Brewer.

Those left to cherish his memory include a spouse of 58 years, Judy Mayberry Moose; a mother-in-law who was his second mother, Pearl Mayberry; daughter, Karen Childers (Ricky); two sons, Destry Moose and Shawn Moose (Christy); two brothers, Carl and Dwight Moose; five sisters, Bera Stevenson, Jeanette Siceloff, Loretta Baker, Wilma Nash, and Debra Byers; six grandchildren, Shanna Burke (Dustin), Megan Harrington, Jesse Harrington, Grace Moose, Elaina Moose, and Annie Moose; three great-grandchildren, Mayson Burke, Micah Burke, and Caedyn Burke; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A book will be available to sign Monday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 23, at 3 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Bradley Daniels, Pastor Jeff Carson, and Pastor Ann Tavenner. The body will lie in state an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will include Curtis Rector, Craig Nash, Rodney Waugh, Kendrick Childers, Dustin Burke, and Jesse Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be James Barr and Larry Tester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

COVID-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Marvin United Methodist Church
671 Marvin Church Court, Stony Point, NC
Mar
23
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Marvin United Methodist Church
671 Marvin Church Court, Stony Point, NC
Mar
23
Burial
Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
As I reflect back, I too appreciated David´s love of poetry. I still envision his resting site and the many wonderful friends attending his beautiful send-off. I felt privileged to share his life, his legacy. He rests in peace.
Barney Barnum
Friend
March 17, 2022
My, how David loved golf, Judy, his family, playing cards, good food...a passion for life. His easy-going manner, love of nature, he shared openly. What a life. Rest In Peace, David, ya´ did good.
Barney Barnum
March 23, 2021
I will always remember you for your poetry.
Jerry Dagenhart
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results