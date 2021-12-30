Dawson Tucker ChurchMarch 1, 2006 - December 27, 2021Dawson Tucker Church, 15, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.Dawson was born March 1, 2006, in Statesville, and is the son of Allen Dale Church and Karen Rogers Church. Dawson was a sophomore at South Iredell High School, who loved his football team, #37, and teammates.Recently, Dawson won the Defensive M.V.P. Award for the South Iredell High School J.V. Football Team. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging with his buddies, and going to the river.In addition to his parents, Dawson is survived by a sister, Leela Church; maternal grandmother, Christine Rogers; two uncles, Terry Glyn Church (Angie), Jim Rogers; one aunt, Diane Lewis (Marty); three cousins, Kayleigh Sayles (Josh), Hannah Kathleen Church, Amanda Faye Knox; and special friends, Brady McCoy, Grant McCoy, Caleb Donaldson, Wyatt Johnson, Fischer Hall, Aiden Mullins, Aiden Burton and Kendal Pendergrass.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bobby Glyn Church and Martha Leila Church; maternal grandfather, Wayne Rogers; and an uncle, Kenneth Dwayne Church.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., today, Thursday, Dec. 30, at South Iredell High School Performing Arts Center, with Wesley Morris officiating. A private family burial will be held at Shiloh United Methodist Church. Active pallbearers will be Dawson's Football Team Coaches and honorary pallbearers will be his football teammates.Memorials may be made to Troutman Fire Dept; or Wayside Fire Dept.Troutman Funeral Home