Deborah Jean "D.J." Fuller
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
D.J. (Deborah Jean) Fuller

July 26, 1958 - May 31, 2021

D.J. (Deborah Jean) Fuller, 62, of Harmony, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center in Iredell County, after a long illness.

D.J. was born in Quincy, Mass., July 26, 1958, to Frank Albert Carista.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Fuller. They met and happily married in January 2008. They were active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

D.J. was president of McDowell Music that performs for schools and sponsored scholarships. She was also president of Citizens of Animal Welfare (CFWA). One of her most passionate activities was her beagles and animal rescue.

She ran for political office as Iredell County commissioner. She was an avid supporter of non-profit charitable organizations and was a former president of the Iredell County Republican Women.

Her husband, Jim, met with friends and family, Friday, June 4, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service in the chapel officiated by Bishop Todd Elredge. Burial was held at Harmony Cemetery in Harmony.

D.J. will be greatly missed by her husband and many friends.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
I was shocked and so very saddened to hear of D.J.´s passing. She and Jim live down the road from me. She stopped a few times and chatted as she was on her way into our development. She definitely was passionate about her involvement with the welfare of dogs. She was an interesting person to talk to. The world is and the lives of many dogs is much better off because of her contributions.
Marlene Oxford
Other
July 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
June 5, 2021
