D.J. (Deborah Jean) FullerJuly 26, 1958 - May 31, 2021D.J. (Deborah Jean) Fuller, 62, of Harmony, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center in Iredell County, after a long illness.D.J. was born in Quincy, Mass., July 26, 1958, to Frank Albert Carista.She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Fuller. They met and happily married in January 2008. They were active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.D.J. was president of McDowell Music that performs for schools and sponsored scholarships. She was also president of Citizens of Animal Welfare (CFWA). One of her most passionate activities was her beagles and animal rescue.She ran for political office as Iredell County commissioner. She was an avid supporter of non-profit charitable organizations and was a former president of the Iredell County Republican Women.Her husband, Jim, met with friends and family, Friday, June 4, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service in the chapel officiated by Bishop Todd Elredge. Burial was held at Harmony Cemetery in Harmony.D.J. will be greatly missed by her husband and many friends.