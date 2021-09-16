Menu
Deborah Karen Park
Deborah Karen Park

Deborah Karen Park, 66, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 30, 1955, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Rufus Edgar Gatton and Dorothy Lee Sharpe Gatton. Debbie pursued a career in nursing after she was married and had children. She worked tirelessly to make her dreams a reality and became a devoted and compassionate Licensed Practical Nurse. She dedicated her life to the care of others, loving her family, and creating memories with her grandchildren. She took pride in being born and raised a Carolina girl. She had a passion for southern cooking, enjoyed spending time outside, and loved animals of all kinds.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Matthew Park (Jessica) and Jennifer Park (Dominic); grandchildren, Colby, Bryson, Trevor and Judith; brother, Edwin Gatton; canine companion, Wolfgang the schnauzer; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mt. Sinai Evangelical Methodist Church Cemetery, 306 Fairmount Rd., in Statesville, with Pastor Amy Spivey officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Mt. Sinai Evangelical Church.

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Sinia Evangelical Methodist Church Cemetery
I miss you mom. I am so lonley without you. I have so many questions i never got to asks. I hope your watching out over me.
Jenny
October 26, 2021
A beautiful Autumn day today. You would have loved it. The leaves are changing and the days are getting shorter. But this fall seems not as joyous because you're not here. I miss you and love you so much.
Jenny
October 21, 2021
I think of you often. I think about how empty I feel because you are gone. I really miss our mother-daughter shopping adventures. I LOVE YOU MOM.
Jenny
October 20, 2021
I miss you mom. I really could use your motherly advice right now. I hope you are watching out on all of us. Xoxoxoxox
Jenny
October 18, 2021
I have alot of your clothes and knick knacks mom. I don't know what I am going to do with them all. I miss you mom. How do I keep going when it is so hard to do so.
Jenny
October 16, 2021
Today is Friday our special day. That day was ours together. I feel so alone today. My heart aches and the tears keep coming. I miss you so very much.
Jenny
October 15, 2021
I talk about you every day. I think about you all the time. Mama my heart aches all the time. I miss you so much.
Jenny
October 13, 2021
I love you mom. I miss you so very much.
Jenny
October 12, 2021
I miss you mom. I love you. Today is a beautiful day that you would of enjoyed. The birds are singing and the butterflies are fluttering around.
Jenny
October 12, 2021
I think about you every day. I wake up in the morning and your in my thoughts and when l lay my head down on my pillow at night i think about you. All day mom your in my thoughts. I feel so alone now. I miss yiu so much mom.
Jenny
October 11, 2021
I love you mom. A beatiful day today. You would have enjoyed sitting outside in the sunshine today. I saw multiple butterflies and thought about you.
Jenny
October 10, 2021
I know you are watching out for all of us. I need your guidance for tonight. I love you momma.
Jenny
October 9, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories momma. I wish we could of made many more. I miss you and love you so very much.
Jenny
October 8, 2021
Today is extremely hard for me today. This was our special day each week. I miss you so much momma.
Jenny
October 8, 2021
Another Friday is here. This was our day. I'm so alone without you. I miss you so much. Xoxoxoxox
Jenny
October 8, 2021
I miss you more and more as the days go by. I will never be whole again because you are not here. Your in my heart and i can hear yiu say "Jenny it will be ok" but i feel like it will be.
Jenny
October 5, 2021
Mom, I love you . You were such a strong and independent mother who always put me first. I am forever grateful for this. Xoxoxo 13192350674
Jenny
October 4, 2021
Im so sorry mom. Why did this happen. What am i suppose to do now, without your guidance and support i feel i will be lost in this world.
Jenny
October 2, 2021
I love you mom. I miss you.
Jenny
October 1, 2021
I miss you more and more as time goes by. You will always be in my heart.
Jenny
September 30, 2021
Mom, i wish you knew how much you meant to me. I am so going to miss our Friday shopping and eating at your favorite restaurant. 2832424526
Jenny
September 29, 2021
Another day has come and gone. I am still in disbelief that your gone. How can it possibly get better. I love you mom
Jenny
September 28, 2021
I hope you can give me the willpower to carry on. You will always be my "Super Mom". 192430506822
Jenny
September 27, 2021
I hope that one day , I will see you again. I long for your hugs and telling me "Every thing will be ok".
Jenny
September 27, 2021
Mom, I really need your guidance now. I don't know what to do next and i am so lost without you.
Jenny
September 26, 2021
Mom , I miss you so much. How is life suppose to go on without you. How will I get through this. Every day seems to get harder and harder to get through.How i wish this was just a dream.
Jenny
September 25, 2021
I miss you so much mom. I don't know how I am going to make it without you. You didn't deserve all of this pain in your life time. I promise to do my best while I'm still here.
Jenny
September 24, 2021
I love you mom. You were the best mom. I will never let you down.
Jennifer park
September 16, 2021
