Deborah Karen ParkDeborah Karen Park, 66, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.She was born July 30, 1955, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Rufus Edgar Gatton and Dorothy Lee Sharpe Gatton. Debbie pursued a career in nursing after she was married and had children. She worked tirelessly to make her dreams a reality and became a devoted and compassionate Licensed Practical Nurse. She dedicated her life to the care of others, loving her family, and creating memories with her grandchildren. She took pride in being born and raised a Carolina girl. She had a passion for southern cooking, enjoyed spending time outside, and loved animals of all kinds.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Matthew Park (Jessica) and Jennifer Park (Dominic); grandchildren, Colby, Bryson, Trevor and Judith; brother, Edwin Gatton; canine companion, Wolfgang the schnauzer; and numerous other loving family and friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mt. Sinai Evangelical Methodist Church Cemetery, 306 Fairmount Rd., in Statesville, with Pastor Amy Spivey officiating.In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Mt. Sinai Evangelical Church.Nicholson Funeral Home