Delores Sellers
South Iredell High School
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Delores Sellers

Delores Ostwalt Sellers, 72, formerly of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Rolesville.

She was born in Statesville March 8, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Sherrill and Elva Bass Ostwalt. She was a graduate of South Iredell High School and also was a certified dental assistant. On May 30, 1971, she married Joe Sellers Jr., who survives.

Delores had so much love in her heart for her family. Her caring, outgoing and smiling personality is seen in her two children Meredith and J.T. Her loving spirit will live on in the eyes of her grandchildren, Gavin and Vanessa. Extending that love to others, many considered her a second mom. Delores was a caring person, devoted wife of 50 years, mother and friend. She loved to garden, sew, craft and most of all, to do things for her kids and grandkids.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at First ARP Church in Statesville. The family will visit with friends Friday, March 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First ARP Church
123 E. Broad St., Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear about Delores. May she Rest In Peace. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family.
Trina (James) Morgan
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss....prayers coming your way....
Mac Price
March 21, 2021
Joe, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very sad time.
Richard (Bill) and Jo Worthington
March 18, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 18, 2021
