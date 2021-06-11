Menu
Denise Janet Annas
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Denise Janet Annas

June 9, 2021

Denise Janet Annas, 62, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Accordius Health of Statesville.

Born in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Wilson P. Annas and Revonda Katherine Turnmire Annas.

Denise worked as a bus driver with public schools, and then fought a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, Becky Cook.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Erica Powell (Junior); nieces, Shanna Nicole Canup (Henry) and Allison Rhea Parsons (Vandie); one great-niece, Heather Nicole Davis; and four grandchildren.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
June 11, 2021
