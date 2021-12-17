Menu
Dennis Nowacoski
Dennis Michael Nowacoski of Statesville, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with his family at his side, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., June 16, 1948, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Malinowski) Nowacoski. Upon graduation from Lafayette High School in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was very proud of his service to our country. Dennis worked as a phlebotomist at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayer, Pa. He moved to Statesville 11 years ago and worked at Iredell Memorial Hospital and for Exam One.

On Oct. 18, 2004, he married Winifred Middlesworth in Las Vegas. Their 17 years together were the happiest days of his life. Dennis loved to ride his motorcycle. For many years, he participated in the Rolling Thunder Ride in Washington D.C. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 65. Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his infant son, Dennis; and brother, Ronald.

He is survived by his loving wife, Winnie, of the home; daughters, Cheri Ann Harkness (Lyle) and Kelly Sitzer (Scott); grandchildren, Ethan and Kierstin; brothers, Paul (Grace) of West Windsor, N.J., Robert (Barbara) of East Smithfield, Pa., and Greg (Linda) of Sacramento, Calif.; sister, Mary Anne Jordy (George) of Ayer, Mass.; and sister-in-law, Rena Nowacoski of Amityville, N.Y.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Troutman Funeral Home, 345 N Main St. in Troutman, with Kenneth Wallace officiating. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m., and services will follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to The American Legion Post 65, 2446 Salisbury Rd., Statesville NC 28677; please include "In Memory of Dennis Nowacoski."

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 17, 2021.
Winnie and Family, we are very sorry to hear of the passing of Dennis. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Bill and Ruth Dinenno
December 19, 2021
