Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dennis Wayne Burrell
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Dennis Wayne Burrell

March 1, 1949 - October 13, 2020

Dennis Wayne Burrell, 71, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Dennis was born in Iredell County March 1, 1949, to the late Calvin and Hilda Burrell. In addition to his parents Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, David Rudd.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Burrell; two sons, Scottie and Wesley Burrell; daughter, Angela Middleton (Kent), and one grandson, Jude Middleton.

Dennis honorably serviced his country in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid fisherman, loved old cars and loved to watch the Braves play. He was also a loving father and grandfather.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service for Dennis will be held at Unity Baptist Church on Mock Mill Rd., Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 15, 2020