Dewight Gunter
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Dewight Gunter

Dewight "Big D." Harold Gunter, 66, of Statesville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Swain County, March 23, 1954, to the late Deaver Clyde Gunter Sr. and Albia Greene Gunter. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Gunter.

Dewight had worked in maintenance for Industrial Timber. He loved to read watch westerns on TV, Ford trucks, gardening, wrestling, Panthers football and Trump. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Paula Stewart Gunter; two daughters, Jennifer "Dawn" Windon and Felicity G. Voorheis (Raymond); grandchildren, Chance, Gregory, R.T., J., Katelyn and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Mason, Waylon, and Cadence; three brothers, Jr. Gunter (June), Frank Gunter (Angela) and Lance Gunter (Karen); a sister, Gail Street; his mother-in-law, Shirley Stewart; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Gunter; and a special "adopted brother," Chris Crump.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed beginning promptly at 6 p.m. Mr. Gunter will lie in state Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no formal visitation. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to help offset funeral costs and can be sent to Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St., Statesville, NC 28677 or by credit/debit card by phone at 704-872-5287.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Dec
22
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Keeping he family in my prayers.
Barbara Byers
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results