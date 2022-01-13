Dezeree Prutt Imes



Mrs. Dezeree Prutt Imes, 80, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.



Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.