Dezeree Prutt Imes
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC
Dezeree Prutt Imes

Mrs. Dezeree Prutt Imes, 80, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street , Statesville, NC
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street , Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
In times like these we need a Savior in times like these we need a friend. To my beloved family, I am sadden of the death of Dezeree. God has called another one of his earthly angles to come home. May God keep you and continue to bless each and every one of you. The late Sylvester Pruitt family ( Marsha Pruitt)
Marsha Pruitt
Family
January 15, 2022
Our Condolence to the family of mrs Dezeree IMES.
The Dunlap Family.
Friend
January 13, 2022
