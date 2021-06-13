Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Robinson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Diane Robinson

January 24, 1944 - June 8, 2021

Dianne Alice Robinson, 77, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

A memorial Mass for the happy repose of the soul of Dianne Robinson will be offered by Fr. Thomas J. Kessler, at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., in Statesville. Dianne was a faithful parishioner at St. Philips, as well as an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America. A reception will be held in the parish social hall immediately following the Mass and all are invited to attend both the Mass and the reception.

Please keep Dianne's Family in your prayers. May Dianne's soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church
525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.