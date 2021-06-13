Diane RobinsonJanuary 24, 1944 - June 8, 2021Dianne Alice Robinson, 77, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.A memorial Mass for the happy repose of the soul of Dianne Robinson will be offered by Fr. Thomas J. Kessler, at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., in Statesville. Dianne was a faithful parishioner at St. Philips, as well as an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America. A reception will be held in the parish social hall immediately following the Mass and all are invited to attend both the Mass and the reception.Please keep Dianne's Family in your prayers. May Dianne's soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.Nicholson Funeral Home