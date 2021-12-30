Diane Myers RomingerDiane Myers Rominger 53, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.Diane is the daughter of the late Eugene Myers and late Gladys Myers.Diane leaves behind her daughter, Tiffany Ireland; son, Luke Rominger; and two granddaughters, Halle Ireland and Haydn Spencer.Diane was the glue of our family, she loved us unconditionally. She was an amazing Mom and "Nana." She doesn't know how much we will miss and still need her.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home