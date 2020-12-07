Dianne L. FreezeDecember 15, 1946 - December 2, 2020Dianne L. Freeze, 73, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.Born in Iredell County, Dec. 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Little and her surviving mother, Helen Little.Dianne graduated from Cool Springs School with academic honors. Dianne loved her flowers (hibiscus), hummingbirds, butterflies and trips to the Outer Banks.In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory are her adopted family, Mike Lail, Michelle Darr, Jake Darr, Kasey Darr and Tom Darr. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Lucky. All were loved by her and she was loved by each of them in return.Dianne was a passionate dog lover and she had many who were rescue dogs. Rusty, Smoky, Sandy, Buddy and Lucky were the children she never had.This good and loving woman will be missed by all who knew and loved her. May she find eternal peace. Life well lived, Dianne.A private graveside service will be held on a later date.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home