Dianne Morrison
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Dianne Morrison

Dianne Miller Morrison, 76, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Dianne was born July 15, 1945, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Coleman Ray Miller and Chester "Checkie" Louise Stewart Miller. She graduated from Iredell County schools, and was married to the late J.H. Morrison Jr. She was retired from Uniglass, and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Laurie Morrison Reavis (Allen) of Mooresville; one son, Michael A. Morrison (Roxanne Newton) of Statesville; and two grandchildren, Jordan Reavis Branham (John Ryan) and Lauren Reavis, both of Columbia, S.C.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Troutman Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Rob Kestler officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the funeral.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.org or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Jan
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss . Dianne was such a sweet, kind person. . I know Junior was waiting up in Heaven with open arms .
Trent Poole
January 7, 2022
Praying that our Father grant peace that passes our understanding to you family at this time. Tom and I went to school with both of your parents and this picture is just as she was, beautiful!!! Tommye McNeely
Tommye McNeely
School
January 4, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Crystal Luck
January 3, 2022
Love and prayers for the family. Dianne was a fried that will surely be missed by all. Love and hugs.
Barbara Byers
Friend
January 2, 2022
A dear friend we shared together.
Dewey& linda turman
Friend
January 2, 2022
