Dianne Morrison
Dianne Miller Morrison, 76, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Dianne was born July 15, 1945, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Coleman Ray Miller and Chester "Checkie" Louise Stewart Miller. She graduated from Iredell County schools, and was married to the late J.H. Morrison Jr. She was retired from Uniglass, and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Laurie Morrison Reavis (Allen) of Mooresville; one son, Michael A. Morrison (Roxanne Newton) of Statesville; and two grandchildren, Jordan Reavis Branham (John Ryan) and Lauren Reavis, both of Columbia, S.C.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Troutman Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Rob Kestler officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the funeral.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.org
or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.