Dianne L. RichardsonOn Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, Dianne L. Richardson, 78, went into the arms of Jesus.She was raised in St. Stephen, S.C., but spent most of her life in Statesville, where she made a home with her husband, Fred Richardson.After a sudden loss of Fred in 1985, she raised their children with strength, courage, determination, and love in the home they built together. She was a tremendous example of sacrificial love for her kids, Dana McKee (Virginia Beach, Va.) and John Richardson (Clemmons). She was a fighter, and endured much pain throughout her life with an endurance and joy that was remarkable. Even until the very end she found ways to bring joy and laughter as she was passing to the other side. Her daughter, Dana, held her in her arms until Jesus embraced them both, as He led Dianne home. As a resident of Statesville, she deeply loved her friends and family. Anyone that knew her was blessed. Whether it was planning a meal to share together, organizing a card night with her "Friday night girls," or celebrating a significant event with those she loved, she would always go out of her way to make it perfect. She was an outstanding cook, loved golf and tennis, and was also a great photographer. In her career, she was a teacher, a program director for Parks & Rec., and owner of Richardson's Cleaners until selling it in the mid-90s. The one link to all of these was that she loved to serve the community of Statesville.Dianne is survived by her children, grandchildren, and siblings, Dana McKee (daughter) and husband, Tom McKee, with their sons, Barrett Taylor and Tommy McKee, John Richardson (son) and wife, Jennifer Richardson, with their girls, Mallory and Addison; sisters, Rachel McDonald, Rodhea MacKenzie, Carol Callahan; and sister-in-law, Marge Sloat.A celebration of life service is planned at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall for Friday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m.Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home