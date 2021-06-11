Dianne Alice Robinson (Calvi)
January 24, 1944 - June 8, 2021
Dianne Alice Robinson (Calvi), 77, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Gordon Hospice House.
Born Jan. 24, 1944, in Weymouth, Mass., she was the daughter of the late James Vincent Calvi and Arlene Louise Francis Fogg Calvi.
Dianne graduated from Hingham High School in Hingham, Mass., in 1962. On Dec. 22, 1962, she married the love of her life, Patrick. Dianne was a graduate of Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, Mass. She was a Patient Care Technician in the medical field and retired after 24 years from St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Mrs. Robinson was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America #2593. She was also a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hingham, Mass., St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville.
In addition to her parents, James Vincent Calvi and Arlene Louise Francis Fogg Calvi, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Patrick Edward Robinson; granddaughter, Arlene Robinson; sisters, Elsie Houston and Patty McWilliams; and brother, James "Zeke" Calvi.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Michael E. Robinson and wife, Lydia, Patrick J. Robinson and wife, Ann, David A. Robinson, and Sean J. Robinson and wife, Yuko; grandchildren, Declyn Robinson, Liam Robinson, Zoe Robinson, Olivia Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Hiroto Robinson, Reina Robinson and Takumi Robinson; and sister, Louise Mary Young and husband, Merton.
A private memorial will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home and a private entombment will be held in the Salisbury National Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Daughters of America, National Office, 10 West 71st St., New York, New York 10023, www.catholicdaughters.org
; or St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.