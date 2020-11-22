Dominick GiglioDominick Gabriel Giglio, loving husband and father, saddled up and headed out for his last ride, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Gordon's Hospice House in Statesville, just four days before his 92nd birthday.He was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Jersey City, N.J. He was the son of the late Anthony and Madeline Ricco Giglio.He graduated from the Henry Snyder High School, and was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1952. Dom served in Korea during the Korean War. In 1953, he was wounded and spent a year in Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. In 1954, Dom received numerous service medals, including an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army and the Purple Heart for his injuries received in combat in Korea.Dom married Lillian Filomena Artuso in 1955 and they were married for 55 years until Lillian passed away Dec. 18, 2010. The Giglios lived in Jersey City and Toms River, N.J., before retiring to Statesville. While living in New Jersey, Dom always enjoyed dancing, especially with his wife, Lil. It would take your breath away watching Dom and Lil on the dance floor. His favorite was 'The Twist' and he always won all the dance contests. He loved the Rat Pack and old-time country music, especially Johnny Cash. His favorite TV shows through the years were always "Bonanza"; "The Virginian"; "Gunsmoke"; and all the old classic Westerns of that era. He also loved the classic Western movies, "John Wayne" being his favorite. He was always proud of his Italian heritage. Mom always considered him to be so handsome and dapper.Even as a city guy, he always loved horses. He dreamed of having a ranch of his own one day called "The 4 G's." In New Jersey, he had a Grand Champion Appaloosa named Johnny Wahoo. He enjoyed riding, training and showing. He loved Team Penning with Flash, his award winning Cutting Horse. There were many ribbons and trophies acquired through the years. He brought Flash to Statesville when they relocated. He continued to ride and show his horses, including Skip, while Mom kept him well fed and always was there as his most loved "ram rod."He is survived by his daughter, Diane Giglio- Hales and husband, Alan, of Troutman; his son, Dominick Giglio Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Toms River, N.J., and granddaughter, Christina Rea and husband, Morgan, of Asbury Park, N.J.; and his longtime 4-legged companion, Jake. He is also survived by two brothers, Jimmy Giglio and wife, Bettijane, of Whiting, N.J.; and brother, Tony Giglio and wife, Rose Marie, of Lyndhurst, N.J. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Rose Escudero of Cliffside Park, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.There will be a ceremony in Toms River, N.J., with full military honors, at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Nicholson Funeral Home."Oh, the last goodbye's the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboy rides away."