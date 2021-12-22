Don PennellDon Thomas Pennell, 88, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Autumn Care of Statesville.Don was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Alexander County, and was the son of the late Lee and Fannie Walker Pennell. He attended Alexander County schools and was married to the late Betty Jean Fox Pennell, who passed away July 14, 2006. He was a member of Bristol Drive Baptist Church and worked for Brittain Lumber Co. for over 50 years. Don grew up with a strong work ethic, which he taught his family. He enjoyed gospel music, watching sports and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.He is survived by three children, Donna Pennell of Statesville, Tina Sigmon (Tim) of Statesville, and Donnie Pennell Jr. (Gay) of Statesville; four grandchildren, Tuesday Smith (Michael), Taylor Sigmon, Tess Cornell (Norm) and Hannah P. Wishon (Derrick); four great-grandchildren, Chevy, Baker, Worth and Briggs; three sisters, Loretta Brann, Lucille Hedrick and Nell Dean Goodman; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by numerous brothers; and sisters.The graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Iredell Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. J.B. Parker Jr. officiating. Mr. Pennell will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home from 9 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South River Baptist Church at Bristol Dr., 221 Bristol Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.Troutman Funeral Home