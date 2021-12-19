Donald "Don" Eidson
April 26, 1943 - December 12, 2021
Donald Eidson, 78, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, near the neighborhood where he and his family started their life in Raleigh 50 years ago.
Born at home April 26, 1943, in Statesville, he was the youngest child of the late Clarence and Hazel Eidson.
After graduating from Catawba Tech in 1963, Don started his career as a draftsman — a skill that would forge the distinctive, architectural penmanship he was always known for. He soon met Patricia Watson through his best friend, and he knew immediately that it was love at first sight. They were married in nine months, and began their life's journey together in their hometown.
Don found his calling in the athletic flooring industry, which brought them briefly to Charlotte and then on to Raleigh. Over many years of hard work devoted to his customers, suppliers, and employees, Don founded and grew his own widely respected business, Royalwood Associates, Inc., into a leading regional contractor across four states. The company's well-known reputation is a reflection of Don's core values — quality work, honest dealings, and dedicated service. Don's sheer passion for his work meant he enjoyed it until the end, and even at age 78, he had not yet retired.
That same work ethic carried over to his personal life, and most evenings and weekends Don could be found maintaining his meticulous lawn and gardens no matter the season, tinkering in the garage, or keeping the home running like a well-oiled machine. He also dedicated that same energy to community service work, and found deep fulfillment in helping the lives of many. He traveled on numerous missions to repair and build churches and homes in Peru, Mexico, and across Appalachia. When he did let himself kick back, Don enjoyed nothing more than a cold beer while cruising with Pat on Smith Mountain Lake in their gorgeous Chaparral boat.
Don is survived by Patricia "Pat" Eidson, his wife of 56 years, to whom he was a devoted caregiver across many decades; children and granddaughter; siblings; and extended family at Royalwood.
The family would like to give their deepest thanks to those who helped Don so tremendously in his final months, Jeff Evans, Michelle Proden, Rebecca Wyatt, Dr. David Cook, and Kadiatou Keita and her entire care team.
A private family funeral will be held after the Holidays and a celebration of Don's life is planned for the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Triangle Aphasia Project Unlimited, an organization Don enthusiastically supported in gratitude for their devoted assistance to both Pat and himself, 171 High House Rd., Suite 11, Cary, NC 27511.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 19, 2021.