Donald "Dandy Don" Frank Parker
October 15, 1935 - April 5, 2022
Donald "Dandy Don" Frank Parker, 86, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He was born Oct. 15, 1935, in Mooresville, to the late Fred and Lena Troutman Parker. Don was a graduate of Mt. Ulla High School and received his Associates degree from Mitchell College in 1963. He started his working career as an electrician at EF Belk & Son then worked with and sold appliances for many years; working at Sears until 1975, Piedmont Appliances which became Parker Brawley Appliances until 1989, and later Lowes Home Improvement in Mooresville. He attended Broad Street United Methodist Church and Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville. Don was a lifetime member of the Mooresville Civitan Club and the Mooresville Jaycees; where he was honored with numerous awards within the clubs. Serving as the Easter Seals VIP fund raiser, he was honored for raising over $100,00 for the organization. You would always see him out in the community selling and raising money for some club or a good cause. In 1994, he received Citizen of the Year Award from the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra Sherrill Parker.
He is survived by his children, Michael Parker (Sarah) Jill Parker Lowe (Robbie); siblings, the Rev. M. Joe Parker, Jane Kiker (Bill), Margaret Murdock (Jim), Allen Parker (Margaret); grandchildren, Kramer Lowe (Casie), Sydney Caulder (Caleb), Allison Shaver (Reid), Ben Parker, Rebecca Tortorell (Mike); and great-grandchildren, Zane, Evie, Blakely, Foster, Theo, Adalynn, Emerson, and Parker.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115; or Hope of Mooresville, P.O. Box 434, Mooresville, NC 28115, www.hopeofmooresville.org/donate
.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 7, 2022.