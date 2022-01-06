Menu
Donna Stanley
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Donna Stanley

Donna Elizabeth Brown Stanley, 53, of Stony Point, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.

Donna was born Oct. 30, 1968, in Wilkes County, to the late Chloe Handy Brown and Sam Cicero Brown. Donna was a great mother and loved her family. Close friends and family would call her "sister" and a great friend that had a big heart. Donna was a loved by many people and touched even more.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her late husband, Roland Lee Stanley; and brother, Willard Ray Brown.

Donna is survived by her two children, Amber Stanley Grindel (Jerry) and Stephen Allen Stanley; five grandchildren, Jase Lee, William Roland, Rebekah Ellen, Chloe Elizabeth and Emma Ann. She is also survived by her siblings, Frances Louise Mitchell (Wilson), Ronnie Brown (Jane), Diane Souther (Iscca), James "Jimmy" Brown (Angie), Talmadge Brown, Ricky Brown (Faith), Roger Brown and Richard Matheson II (Angie); numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews. Donna is also survived by her boyfriend, Michael Weston Sr. of the home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Brown Family, I'm sorry to hear about Donna, my prayers and thoughts will be with you.
Catherine Rash Jones
Family
January 13, 2022
