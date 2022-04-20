Menu
Dora Dusta Margolis

June 27, 1937 - March 22, 2022

Dusta Margolis passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Dusta was born in Wise County, Va., June 27, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Margolis; her parents, David and Opal Stallard; her brother, John Stallard; and her sister, Margie Wilhovsky.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Joel Ebersberger and wife, Deborah; son, Brian Ebersberger and wife, Catherine; and a daughter, Lenore Miller. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Diamond and her husband, Will Anderson; along with eight other grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four brothers and five sisters.

Dusta graduated high school in Pound, Va. After high school, she went to work in Washington, D.C., as a secretary for the government. She married and moved to Atlanta, Ga., and worked for Coca-Cola as an execute secretary. After leaving Coca-Cola, she lived in Texas where she started her own consulting company, working with health and computer training. In 2018, she moved to Kernersville to be close to her granddaughter, Diamond Anderson.

She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m., at the family cemetery in Collins Holler, Wise, Va.

Dusta's family would like to thank the Hospice of Lexington, N.C., for their care and support during her final weeks.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
at the family cemetery in Collins Holler, Wise, VA
