Dorcas Brookshire DysonDorcas Brookshire Dyson died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.She was born in Iredell County, the youngest child of the late Butler Nathaniel and Marylou Lowe Brookshire. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Courtney Brooke Johnston, who was killed Dec. 9, 1999; and her son-in-law, Kelvin G. Johnston. Also preceding her in death were five brothers, J. Lee, B. Clee, Fred, Earl, and Nay Brookshire; and three sisters, Ethel B. Wallace, Margie B. Miller, and Mary B. Teague.Surviving are her husband, Lynn D. Dyson; son, Gerald Dyson and wife, Jeanette, of Statesville; daughter, Gigi D. Johnston of Statesville; son, Robert Dyson and wife, Cynthia, of Statesville; grandsons, Christopher Johnston and wife, Julianna, of Jefferson, and Bradley Dyson and wife, Jennifer, of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Chelsea D. Hancock, great-grandchildren, Slavik, Anna, Miriam, Jubilee, Leah Brooke, Isaac, Andrew, Providence, and Judah Kage Johnston; and Audrey, Jayce, and Sawyer Dyson, Gabriel Liam Hancock.A graveside service was held at Dover Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, with the Rev. Tim Stutts officiating.Memorials may be made to Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Michael Nail, 265 Pa Mooney Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or to Young at Heart Programs, Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 West Front St., Statesville, NC 28677.COVID-19 restrictions apply to all services.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service