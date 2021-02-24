Menu
Dorcas Brookshire Dyson
Dorcas Brookshire Dyson

Dorcas Brookshire Dyson died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

She was born in Iredell County, the youngest child of the late Butler Nathaniel and Marylou Lowe Brookshire. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Courtney Brooke Johnston, who was killed Dec. 9, 1999; and her son-in-law, Kelvin G. Johnston. Also preceding her in death were five brothers, J. Lee, B. Clee, Fred, Earl, and Nay Brookshire; and three sisters, Ethel B. Wallace, Margie B. Miller, and Mary B. Teague.

Surviving are her husband, Lynn D. Dyson; son, Gerald Dyson and wife, Jeanette, of Statesville; daughter, Gigi D. Johnston of Statesville; son, Robert Dyson and wife, Cynthia, of Statesville; grandsons, Christopher Johnston and wife, Julianna, of Jefferson, and Bradley Dyson and wife, Jennifer, of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Chelsea D. Hancock, great-grandchildren, Slavik, Anna, Miriam, Jubilee, Leah Brooke, Isaac, Andrew, Providence, and Judah Kage Johnston; and Audrey, Jayce, and Sawyer Dyson, Gabriel Liam Hancock.

A graveside service was held at Dover Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, with the Rev. Tim Stutts officiating.

Memorials may be made to Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Michael Nail, 265 Pa Mooney Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or to Young at Heart Programs, Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 West Front St., Statesville, NC 28677.

COVID-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Dover Baptist Church
3525 Dover Church Road, Taylorsville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
my dear Aunt Dorcas has gone to meet her Savior, and saints of old
Ruthanne m Lackey
February 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Praying God gives peace and comfort to each one in this difficult time. Dean and Charlotte Willis
Dean and Charlotte Willis
February 25, 2021
What an awesome woman of God, so blessed to have known her even for a short time. My prayers are with you all. God bless.
Bill Ward
February 25, 2021
Bob and family....Eddie and i send our deepest sympathies to you all. We will keep you in our prayers.
Donna Troutman
February 24, 2021
