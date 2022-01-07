Doreen WomackDoreen Ruth Steele Womack, 84, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Doreen was born March 27, 1937, in Lexington, S.C., and was the daughter of the late Max and Ruth Cook Steele. She attended South Carolina Schools and was a member at Fallstown Baptist Church. She previously owned Womack's Launderette in Troutman and Betty's Florist in Troutman. Doreen also worked in the Iredell County school system as a teacher's aid and in the cafeteria. She was a hard worker, never met a stranger, was a sweet lady and most importantly, she was a good mom.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; eight sisters; her husband, Alfred Womack, who passed in 2012; and daughter, Bridgette Davis, who passed in 2011.Doreen is survived by her son, Chris Womack (Regina); daughter, Terri W. Mecimore (Doug); seven grandchildren, Josh Towner (Holly), Jada Towner, Hope Towner, Jessica W. Boggs (Daniel), Whitney W. Fox (Jakin), Samantha Hammond (Colt) and Josh Mecimore (Katie). Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Paxton Fox, Palmer Fox, Kade Hammond, Layla Hammond, Parker Mecimore and Vincent Towner; and sister, Mary S. Glenn.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, at Fallstown Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery, with the Rev. David Troutman officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fallstown Baptist Church, 242 State Park Rd., Troutman, NC 28166.Troutman Funeral Home