Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Bottoms
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Doris Bottoms

Doris Ann Sharpe Bottoms, 77, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Doris was born July 2, 1943, in Statesville, and was the daughter of the late Vance Earl Sharpe and Thelma Mae Elder Sharpe. She was a graduate of Statesville High School and was retired from Bali Co. She loved spending time and talking with friends and family, especially on the phone. She was a fun-loving person, who always saw the good in others.

She is survived by one son, David Allen Bottoms of Statesville; two daughters, Donna Jane Bottoms and Stacie Lee Kennington, both of Statesville; two grandchildren, Shyanne Nicole Bottoms and Brandon Scott Benfield; three sisters, Linda Thompson (Mike) of Cleveland, N.C., Shelbie Dobrinska (Dan) of Canton, Ga., Diane West (Carl) of Statesville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny, Sammy and Ted Sharpe; and two sisters, Betty Rose and Dean Sigmon.

No services will be held per request of Doris.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Home Health & Therapy and the 5 North Nurses and Iredell Memorial Hospital, especially the nurse who sang "Amazing Grace." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.