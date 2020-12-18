Doris Bottoms
Doris Ann Sharpe Bottoms, 77, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Doris was born July 2, 1943, in Statesville, and was the daughter of the late Vance Earl Sharpe and Thelma Mae Elder Sharpe. She was a graduate of Statesville High School and was retired from Bali Co. She loved spending time and talking with friends and family, especially on the phone. She was a fun-loving person, who always saw the good in others.
She is survived by one son, David Allen Bottoms of Statesville; two daughters, Donna Jane Bottoms and Stacie Lee Kennington, both of Statesville; two grandchildren, Shyanne Nicole Bottoms and Brandon Scott Benfield; three sisters, Linda Thompson (Mike) of Cleveland, N.C., Shelbie Dobrinska (Dan) of Canton, Ga., Diane West (Carl) of Statesville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny, Sammy and Ted Sharpe; and two sisters, Betty Rose and Dean Sigmon.
No services will be held per request of Doris.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Home Health & Therapy and the 5 North Nurses and Iredell Memorial Hospital, especially the nurse who sang "Amazing Grace." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.