Doris Marie Benfield CarsonDoris Marie Benfield Carson, 86, of Houstonville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was surrounded with family and friends as the Lord called her home.Her school years were spent at Celeste Henkel in Statesville. Doris was a life-long member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Statesville, and married Thomas Worth Carson in the church Feb. 18, 1956, with family and church members in attendance. She retired from Burlington Industries as a computer programmer.A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St., Statesville, NC. Please join us in remembering and celebrating her life.She begins a new day in Heaven with those that have gone before her, her dear husband, Thomas Worth Carson; parents, Ray and Annie Benfield; and brothers, George, Hal, Bill and Bud.She is survived by her three children, Cynthia Lee Carson-Tabata (Dave), John Thomas Carson, and Robert Allen Carson (Cindy); two grandchildren, Austin Ireland (Waylon) Robert Travis Carson (Lily); four great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Kason, Gatlin and Karlie; sister Barbara (Bobbie) Little; caregiver and family member, Cynthia Lowthorp Wolfe; and numerous loved extended family members and friends.We will always remember that sweet smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace. You were there for all of us, through good times and bad times. We will always remember you, there will never be another to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you.