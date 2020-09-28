Doris MooreDoris Evelyn Lentz Moore, 81, of Statesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Mrs. Moore was born July 3, 1939, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Harvey Henry Lentz and Elanor Shoemaker Lentz. She was a graduate of Harmony High School, Davis Hospital School of Nursing. On Sept. 3, 1960, she married the love of her life, Glenn Cansler Moore, who survives. She previously worked as a nurse at Davis Hospital and for many years helped out with the family business, Moore's Dairy Equipment. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church, where she served faithfully as a past Secretary and Treasurer as well as other committees. Together, Doris and Glenn continue as members of the Western Winnebago's for over 45+ years.In addition to her husband of 60 years, she is survived by two sons, Curtis G. Moore of Statesville, Kenny R. Moore (Sarah) of Statesville; three grandchildren, Bradley Moore, Ashley Moore, Victoria Moore all of Statesville; one sister, Deborah Wright (Richard) of Mooresboro, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, Don Lentz; and sister, Diane Martin.Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Providence United Methodist Church with Pastor David Bradley officiating. For those who would like to pay their respects, Doris will lie in state at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. The family will speak with friends following the service. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Smith, Mark Johnson, Bradley Moore, Jacob Speight, Jody Martin and Joey Wall.Memorials may be made to Providence UMC Building Fund, 1273 Old Mocksville Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home