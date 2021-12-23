Menu
Doris Nagel
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Doris Nagel

March 20, 1926 - December 22, 2021

Doris Bradshaw Nagel, 95, of Statesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home.

Born in Baltimore, Md., March 20, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Robert Bradshaw and Ida Sparks Bradshaw.

She was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Catawba and enjoyed playing rummy, painting and liked cleanliness. She was a strong independent woman who loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was formerly a telephone operator.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Lawrence Nagel.

Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Lori Thomas; two grandchildren, Marshall Seal and Kellie Tallent; along with six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael Daniels officiating. The family will greet friends at the church for one hour, prior to the service. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens. There will be no procession to the cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorials may be given to Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 187, Catawba, NC 28609.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church
Catawba, NC
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church
Catawba, NC
Dec
30
Burial
1:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
