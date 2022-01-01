Menu
Doris Overcash
1919 - 2022
BORN
1919
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Doris Overcash

Doris Rimmer Overcash, 102, of Stony Point, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Doris was born May 7, 1919, in Alexander County, and was the daughter of the late Roy Rimmer and Gertrude Murdock Rimmer. She was the previous owner of Carolina Curb Market and later a meat wrapper at A and P Grocery Store. After retiring, she enjoyed her senior years.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, S. Frank Pardue; second husband, Ed Cloaninger; third husband, Oscar Overcash; daughter, Frankie P. Sherrill; sons-in-law, Tommy Sherrill and Jack Deal; brothers, Knox, Leo, Franklin Rimmer; sisters; Helen Adams, Nell Weaver; and one grandchild, Gary Sherrill.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Jean P. Deal, Kay P. Mills; son, Gray Pardue (Cathy); two sisters, Marjorie R. Moore, Willie R. Little; nine grandchildren, Debbie S. Raymer, Steve Sherrill, Karen Sherrill Stallings, Rebecca D. Bass, Elizabeth D. Hooper, Hope Dezern, Duke Mills, Rev. Beau Mills and Carla P. Yost; 14 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., today, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2306 Buffalo Shoals Rd., in Statesville, with the Rev. Beau Mills officiating. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 444, Troutman, NC 28166.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
2306 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, NC
Jan
1
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
2306 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, NC
Jan
3
Burial
11:00a.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
How wonderful, Jean, to have had your mother for these many years. How blessed you are. Sending sympathy to you and your family. Love to you, Denie
Denie Gentle
January 1, 2022
