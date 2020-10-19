Doris Pittman EdwardsDoris Pittman Edwards, 88, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.She was born Feb. 5, 1932, in Marion, the daughter of the late Fate Pittman and Maude Parker Pittman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ray Pittman; and daughter-in-Law, Linda Edwards.Doris taught ceramics for a number of years and enjoyed all types of crafts like sewing and needlepoint. She was a lady of faith, loved her church family and was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and cherished time with her beloved grandchildren.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 71 years, Palmer Edwards Jr. of the home; sons, Roger Edwards and wife, Charla, of High Point, and Jeffrey Edwards and wife, Jane, of Amelia, Va.; grandchildren, Kyle Edwards and Ryan Edwards (Sydney); brothers, George Pittman (Linda) and Dean Pittman (Judy); and numerous other loving family and friends.A private service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Western Avenue Baptist Church of Statesville.Nicholson Funeral Home