Doris RumpleDoris Campbell Rumple, 91, of Statesville, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.She was born in Iredell County, Feb. 15, 1931, to the late William Preston Campbell and Maggie Josey Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jay Parks Rumple; and two sisters, Joyce Campbell and Darlene Yates.Doris was a charter member of Christ Boulevard UMC, where she served in many roles, had a passion for mission trips, and was honored as Woman of the Year. She retired from Woolworth and then volunteered for many years as a Pink Lady at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was also a member of the Dixie Wheelers Square Dance Club.Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Leslie Rumple Pritchard (Kenneth); three sons, Tim Rumple (Lynda), Rick Rumple, Jeff Rumple (Lisa); six grandchildren, John Pritchard, Shane Coley, Amanda Goodson, Daniel Rumple, Michael Rumple, Preston Rumple; 10 great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Lisa Martin.Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m., at Christ Boulevard UMC, with the Rev. Sarah Scruggs officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church. The family will visit with friends at the church, one hour prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Christ Boulevard UMC, 1947 E. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home