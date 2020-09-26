Menu
Dorothy Ann Shuford Imes
Mrs. Dorothy Ann Shuford Imes, 62, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Those left to cherish the memory of her life is her husband, Stephen Imes; three sons, Lee (Jamila) Abrams, Michael (Gloria) Shuford, and Lamont (Crystal) Shuford; one daughter, Tilisia Shuford House; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Burial will follow at Bibleway Church Cemetery #6 in Troutman.

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

www.rutledgeandbigham.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
