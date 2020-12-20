Dorothy "Dot" Jones Fish



Dorothy "Dot" Jones Fish, born March 21, 1931, in Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, after a battle with stomach cancer, which she faced with much grace like she always faced life's challenges. Dorothy was the older of two children born to Reba West Jones and Warren Rogers Jones.



Dot graduated from The Atlanta School of Art with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1972. She went on to become an illustrator for the Department of Defense at Fort McPherson in East Point, Ga., and then Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Ariz. She and her husband, Ben, retired to the beautiful mountains of Boone, in 1984, where they were instrumental in the early growth of the Watauga Humane Society.



Dot will be remembered for being a woman who deeply loved her family, friends, and pets. Her kindness, strength, courage, generosity, and amazing attitude in the face of adversity will continue to inspire all who had the joy of knowing her.



Dot is survived by her husband of 45 years, Benjamin Fish, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; son, Lee Spivey and his wife, Pamela, and their children, Isabella, Samuel and Lily Spivey of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Julia and her husband, Bailey Terrell, and their children, Oliver and Tobias; son, Bill and his wife, Lora of Mesa, Ariz., and their children, Gary Jackson, his wife Sarah, and children, Korbin and Jace of Missoula, Mont.; Elizabeth Rhodes of Coppell, Texas; Claire Spivey, Adam Spivey, Jai Spivey and Paki and his wife, Liz Spivey, all of Denver, Colo; and Sarada Spivey of Los Angeles, Calif.; her daughter, Ann Spivey and her partner, Claude Caponi, of Charlotte; and her brother, Robert Jones of Tampa Fla., and his sons, Robert Jones Jr. and wife, Julie, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and David Jones and his wife, Aileen, of Tampa, Fla.



Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service. If anyone would like to make a donation in honor of Dot, please send it to The Watauga Humane Society.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 20, 2020.