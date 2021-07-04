Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dorothy Williams Moore
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service - Charlotte
1321 Berkeley Avenue
Charlotte, NC
Dorothy Williams Moore

Dorothy Lillian Williams Moore, 100, of Charlotte, and a former resident of Harmony, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Mrs. Moore was born April 14, 1921, in Hamptonville, the daughter of the late Luther Sanford and Esma Miller Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Moore; and sisters, Clarice Williams and Lola Williams Stack.

Surviving are her children, Luther Moore (Sandra) of Charlotte, Louanna Kiser (David) of Cherryville, Neil Moore of Belmont and Cynthia Simpson (Don) of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Brian Kiser, Meredith Gaddy, Ashley Smith, Elisabeth Uecker, and Anna Katherine Moore; and eight great-grandchildren, Rileigh Kiser, Abigail Smith, Thomas and Miles Gaddy, and Annie, Sally, Virginia, and Fritz Uecker.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte with burial services at 3 p.m., in Harmony Cemetery in Harmony. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:50 a.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28215.

Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service

www.kennethpoeservices.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Jul
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
7200 E. W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Jul
7
Interment
3:00p.m.
Harmony City Cemetery
Harmony, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service - Charlotte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss our sweet neighbor and her front yard concerts. She did love to sing. Rest In Peace our centenarian.
Kevin and Louis
Friend
July 4, 2021
