Dorothy Ann Coleman Neal



October 23, 1942 - February 24, 2021



Dorothy Ann Coleman Neal, 78, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.



She was born Friday, Oct. 23, 1942, in Caldwell County, to the late John Coleman and Geneva Jolley Coleman Ellis.



She met her soulmate, Elvert Lee Neal, at age 13, and they were married when she was 17. They spent 61 wonderful years together. Dorothy retired from Barnhart Furniture, and was a member of Unity Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a half sister, Tina Coleman.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, Elvert Lee Neal of the home; one son, John Kevin Neal and wife, Melissa, of Statesville; one half brother, David Ellis and wife, Tina, of Georgia; one half sister, Susan Ellis Shepherd of Georgia; and one granddaughter, Ruthie Ann Neal Yang and husband, Joseph.



A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Neal home with family and invited friends.



Chapman Funeral Home



158 Stony Point School Rd.,



Stony Point, NC 28678



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Feb. 25, 2021.