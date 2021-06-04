Dorothy NeedhamMay 24, 2021Dorothy "Dot" Harris Lewis Needham passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Hospice in Palm Coast, Fla.She was born in Surry County, and graduated from the University of North Carolina - Greensboro with a BS Degree in Business. She also did Graduate Studies at NC State University in the area of Industrial Psychology. Her working life was spent in the field of Human Resources Management. She moved to Ormond by the Sea in 1987 from Statesville.She is survived by four children, Jimmy, Chuck, Sharon and Janet.Memorial service plans are pending.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Riverview United Methodist Church, 2253 John Anderson Dr., in Ormond Beach, FL 32176.Haigh-Black Funeral Home