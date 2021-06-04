Menu
Dorothy Needham
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL
Dorothy Needham

May 24, 2021

Dorothy "Dot" Harris Lewis Needham passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Hospice in Palm Coast, Fla.

She was born in Surry County, and graduated from the University of North Carolina - Greensboro with a BS Degree in Business. She also did Graduate Studies at NC State University in the area of Industrial Psychology. Her working life was spent in the field of Human Resources Management. She moved to Ormond by the Sea in 1987 from Statesville.

She is survived by four children, Jimmy, Chuck, Sharon and Janet.

Memorial service plans are pending.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Riverview United Methodist Church, 2253 John Anderson Dr., in Ormond Beach, FL 32176.

Haigh-Black Funeral Home

www.haigh-black.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 4, 2021.
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
