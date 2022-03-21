Dorothy Mae Grimes SturghillJuly 12, 1935 - March 17, 2022Mrs. Dorothy Mae Grimes Sturghill, 86, of 1325 Lerain Ct., transitioned this life peacefully, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, following an extended illness.She was the beloved daughter of the late Grover and Carrie Sherrill Grimes, born in Iredell County, July 12, 1935.She was a graduate of Unity High School, and was employed as a custodian with the Iredell-Statesville Schools and hospitality coordinator at Mitchell Community College until her retirement. At an early age, she was a member of Clark's Chapel Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she was a dedicated member of Holsey Memorial C.M.E. Church and was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.Dorothy was united in marriage to Cordell Sturghill, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Constance Parker and Donna Sturghill.She leaves to cherish the memory of her life, three daughters, Kathy Grimes, Sheila Tatum and Robin Sturghill; two sons, Gary (Gail) Sturghill and Todd (Kim Dalton) Sturghill; one brother, Jay (Geraldine) Grimes; eight grandchildren, Carlos C. Sturghill, Shannon Grimes, Camiel Sturghill, Monique Dalton, Tony Peet, Todd Sturghill Jr., Larry Rivers and Abigail Rivers; great-grandchildren; a special goddaughter, LaFreda McLelland; her caregivers, Irma Abraham and Geraldine Grimes; and a host of cousins, other relatives, church family and friends.Celebration of life services will be conducted Tuesday, March 22, at Christian Outreach of the Piedmont. Glenn Usry is Pastor and the Rev. Barbara McCullom, Pastor of Holsey Memorial C.M.E. Church, will officiate. Mrs. Sturghill will remain at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary until taken to the church to lie in state at 1 p.m. Members of the family will receive friend at Christian Outreach of the Piedmont from 1:30 to 2 p.m., but will assemble at the residence at other times.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, Inc.