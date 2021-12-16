Menu
Dwain Souther
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Dwain Souther

March 16, 1953 - December 13, 2021

Dwain Souther, 68, of Mooresville, passed from this life into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Dwain was born March 16, 1953, in Mooresville, son to the Rev. J.C. Souther and Harriett Miller Souther. He retired from Davidson College after 28 years in athletic maintenance and working in the carpentry shop. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, but nothing as much as singing. He always had a song in his heart and a smile on his face. Dwain was a Christian in every sense of the word. He truly walked out a life of faith and now his faith is made sight. He was preceded in death by both his parents, the Rev. J.C. Souther and Harriett Miller Souther.

He is survived by the love of his life, Glenda, wife of 47 years; daughter, LaKisha and her husband, James, whom he loved like his own. He is also survived by a sister, Diane Souther; and brother, Gerald Souther (Dottie) of Mooresville.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Parkton Church of God, 1155 John McMillan Rd., Hope Mills, NC 28348 or West Burnsville Church of God, P.O. 1270, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2021.
4 Entries
Our seniors class of 1972.
Peggy Britt Register
School
December 18, 2021
Saint Paul´s class of 1972
Class of 1972
Friend
December 18, 2021
Another classmate gone to soon, class of 1972. I also attended the St. Paul´s Church of God when his daddy was our pastor. Love them all and my heart breaks for you all. but he is rejoicing with God and his parents now. Will continue to pray for you all and or course you Glenda to get better.
Peggy Britt Register
School
December 18, 2021
To Glenda and all of the family our love and prayers are with you. We just found this out today, Dec 18th. We were heartbroken, but know he is rejoicing in the presence of God. We await seeing Dwain again and praising God with him. Love you Glenda and pray God comforts you as only he can.
Steve and Debra Byers
Friend
December 18, 2021
