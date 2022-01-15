Dwight Morrow
Dwight Delano Morrow, 84, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.
Dwight was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Marshall A. Morrow and Erma Morrow Morrow.
He attended Celeste Henkle School and on Aug. 16, 1957, married Annie Mae Prevette Morrow, who survives. Dwight worked at Southern Screw Company for 35½ years and at OW Slane Glass for 12 years before retiring. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Singing was Dwight's life and he was fortunate enough to marry into a singing family. He was a longtime member of the Piedmont Quartet.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Fowkes; one sister, Emily Harris; and two brothers, Fred and Edwin Morrow.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Mae Prevette Morrow; son, Donald Dwight Morrow (Bonnie); five grandchildren, Katelyn Morrow, Nicole McMahon, Tabitha Fowkes, Casey Fowkes and Cody Fowkes; and two great-grandchildren, Gunner Morrow and Maeve McMahon. Also surviving are his three siblings, Thurman Morrow, Dianne M. Houston and Shula M. Boyd.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Beulah Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brian Burgess and the Rev. Henry Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. The family asks that everyone please follow all COVID-19 protocols.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 1851 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, NC 28677 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
