Dwight Ray Williams
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 24 2022
1:30p.m.
Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery
Dwight Ray Williams

August 14, 1944 - March 19, 2022

Dwight Ray Williams 77, of Olin, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home, after a brief illness.

Dwight was born in Iredell County, Aug. 14, 1944, to the late Roy Ray Williams and Margie Shumaker Williams.

He was a construction worker, and was a member of Grassy Knob Baptist Church.

Dwight was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Williams; and two sisters, Ann Williams Johnson and Arlene Williams Church.

Survivors include one son, Dale Ray Williams and wife, Jennifer, of Olin; one daughter, Nicki Somers and husband, Nathan, of Statesville; two sisters, Earlene McGrady and husband, Sidney, of Trap Hill, and Mary Crosby and husband, Shawn, of Statesville; four grandchildren, Derek, Darren, Ashley and husband, Cameron, and Chelsea and husband, David; and three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Caylee, and Parker.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery. Edward Shumaker will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church cemetery, 30 minutes prior to service.

Memorials may be given to Grassy Knob Baptist Church, 333 Grassy Knob Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Service
1:30p.m.
Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery
333 Grassy Knob Rd, Union Grove, NC
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery
333 Grassy Knob Rd, Union Grove, NC
